Wilmington's only unionized Starbucks joins nationwide strike

Workers at the franchise location at 7201 Market Street walked off the job as part of a nationwide protest this past weekend. The left-leaning labor publication In These Times reports over 3,800 baristas are participating in the strike, which has been underway since November 13th.

About a dozen union members and supporters gathered on the corner of Middle Sound Loop Road and Market Street today to picket. Employee Abby Overby told WHQR that Starbucks won’t come to the bargaining table.

"We've been a certified union for five years," she said. "We don't have a ratified contract, which is abnormal, and we just wanted to ensure better wages, benefits, staffing and scheduling."

Overby added that union members want Starbucks to address hundreds of unsettled unfair labor practice lawsuits.

"We are trying to place financial pressure on corporate, on the CEO, to force them to come back to the table and address these demands," she said.

According to employee Shiv Canton, the Market Street Starbucks location has cut back its hours to compensate for the strike. The franchise has also closed its drive-through, which Canton says is the primary source of revenue for the location.

"They had attempted to keep the drive-through open for the first couple days of our strike, but just us being out there using our voices – we got a couple megaphones, you know, disrupting their service – they just decided to shut it down," they said.

Employees say the strike will continue until demands are met. Local and corporate management did not respond to WHQR's requests for comment.