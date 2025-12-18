How one New Hanover County library program is helping residents overcome language barriers

Project Grace is bringing people back to the library who haven’t set foot there for a minute, as well as those who’ve never visited their local library at all, said Main Library Branch Manager Jimi Rider.

One reason may be the plethora of programs and services that the library offers, including those that go beyond the pages of a book.

“We have things that you wouldn't think of,” Rider said. “So if you go in and look on our website, you'll find the library of things. And we check out things, from sewing machines to board games to enjoy with the family. You can check out a ukulele.”

Some of their programs include weekly story times for kids, and a few of crafting groups for teens and adults.

And then there’s Hola, Hello — an adult literacy program for English-speakers who want to learn Spanish, and for Spanish-speakers who want to learn English.

Reference Librarian and facilitator of the language program Tina Viglucci explained.

“When someone who's learning English is reading something, the native English speakers are listening to that person," she said. "And then they help them with a pronunciation or a word they're searching for, and then the opposite happens too. So it's really just everyone helping each other. There's camaraderie.”

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Reference Librarian and facilitator of Hola, Hello, Tina Viglucci

Viglucci, who grew up in Puerto Rico speaking both English and Spanish, said this program is important to her because she understands first-hand what it’s like adjusting to an unfamiliar language in an unfamiliar environment.

“When I'm with people from the US, I feel a little bit more American, but I always feel that I'm not 100% American,” she said.

And she recognizes, for adults who are learning a new language, there’s an even bigger fear of judgment.

“And what happens a lot too, is you know you may know a lot about your field or whatever your experience is, but when you're speaking a new language, sometimes you're not perceived as knowing it as much as you do. So it kind of puts you in a vulnerable position,” Viglucci said.

Maximiliano Pappa knows this feeling all too well.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Maximiliano Pappa leading a session of Hola, Hello

He’s Viglucci’s right-hand man. Three years ago, he and his family moved to Wilmington from Argentina after his wife was offered an opportunity to move anywhere in the U.S. for work.

But Pappa still works in Argentina — virtually, that is — where he primarily speaks in his native tongue.

Hola, Hello piqued his interest because it gave him the opportunity to practice his English in a friendly environment.

“I [was] searching for space and ways to improve my English and practice with people, but it's difficult, because here is not a big city, but the people is always in a rush,” he said.

At first, he was just a participant, but now Pappa helps create lesson plans and leads a majority of the class discussions.

“I try the first class in January, and I need more practice, and Tina needs some help in the class. I don't know. I don't have fear. I offer my help, and right now I'm the only one that speaks Spanish," he said.

With Pappa’s help, the program went from being offered just once a month to twice a month, which is also great for the English-speakers in the class, like Rick Fonda.

“It's a good opportunity to have in person, face to face conversation, and that's not so easy to come by,” Fonda said.

Each week, Pappa sends out a lesson plan containing beginner-friendly reading passages en español, paired with the English translation. Each lesson has a theme — usually exploring history and different cultural practices from around the world.

Recently, participants were asked to write a letter about their favorite holiday traditions.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Class participant Rick Fonda, holding a stocking that was made for him as a young child -an important Christmas tradition in Fonda's family.

“Una tradición navideña en mi familia que me encanta es cada niño recibir un calcetín de navideña especial,” said Fonda. “This is a Christmas stocking that was made for me when I was one-years-old. A grandmother or a great aunt will make a special Christmas stocking for every newborn.”

“En mi familia, en Navidad no nos excedemos con los regalos, sino que preferimos recordar el verdadero significado de la Navidad, que es celebrar el nacimiento de Jesucristo,” said another Hola, Hello participant. “In my family for Christmas, we don't go overboard with lots of gifts, but prefer to remember the real meaning of Christmas, which is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Rider said all of their programs must align with the county’s five-year strategic plan, which was derived from priorities identified in the 2023 Community Survey.

He said because of that, these programs play a vital role in building community.

“People from all walks of life can come in and join those programs. So Hola, Hello in particular, it brings together people who normally wouldn't, wouldn't come together,” Rider said.

Viglucci and Pappa urge people to come try out the class for themselves.

“Me encanta tener la oportunidad de programa me gustaría que mucha gente que esté escuchando que hable español tenga la oportunidad de venir a la biblioteca el programa es gratis, que es un horario que acá el tráfico está complicado Así que está bueno venir y relajarse y conocer gente nueva,” Pappa said.

“Whoa, so let's see," said Viglucci as she translates for Pappa. "He is inviting people who are listening, who speak Spanish or who speak English, to come and join us. He's saying, hey, there's a lot of traffic out on the streets at five, so there's an opportunity to come to the library, relax, enjoy, meet people. It's good for the brain. And he says the class if free too.”

Hola, Hello takes place every other Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Main Library. The next meeting will be held on Dec. 18. You can view the library’s events calendar for more dates.

