Wilmington officials cut ribbon on Fifth Avenue's new bike lane

The project on Fifth Avenue was intense – it involved $12 million worth of water and sewer infrastructure from CFPUA, and another several million from the city for the repaving. The underground work started in May of 2024, and the pavement was laid down starting in November.

Cyclists and drivers alike could tell you the street needed it – there were cracks and crumbling pavement all over Fifth. But now, riding on it is smooth as butter, all the way from Market to Greenfield Street.

The street got repainted in a totally different way, said Mayor Bill Saffo. "We have converted the roadway from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction. It's nice," he said. "This change has allowed us to introduce new dedicated bike lanes on both sides of the street, and importantly for our residents, we were able to achieve this while maintaining curbside parking on both sides of the road.”

To celebrate, Saffo cut a ribbon alongside several councilmembers and CFPUA leaders. "One, two three, boom!" he exclaimed while counting down to the cut.

Moments later, a crew from Cape Fear Cyclists took to their pedals, taking a first ride in celebration. After a few passes by the waving crowd, they took their wheels for a spin around Greenfield Lake, a beloved route for local cyclists.