Pender County loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraud scheme

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:32 PM EST
The Pender County Courthouse, a multi-story red brick building, photographed from the west lawn.
Nikolai Mather/WHQR
County officials discovered the fraud charges on Dec. 12th.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson announced that Pender County had lost about $650,000 in a fraud scheme earlier this year. An investigation is now underway.

According to county spokesperson Brandi Cobb, the county was made aware of the discrepancy on Friday, December 12, after a vendor reached out about several unfulfilled invoices. The internal investigation that followed revealed that an outside party had changed the banking transfer details for the vendor in September, diverting county money.

County officials are now conducting a manual review of bank transfer change requests for all county vendors. Cobb said no resident or customer information was released or involved in this incident, and that local, state, and federal law enforcement are assisting in this matter.

County officials are not sharing further details about the fraud scheme until the investigation is concluded. At this time, it's unclear when that will be.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
