Pender County loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraud scheme

According to county spokesperson Brandi Cobb, the county was made aware of the discrepancy on Friday, December 12, after a vendor reached out about several unfulfilled invoices. The internal investigation that followed revealed that an outside party had changed the banking transfer details for the vendor in September, diverting county money.

County officials are now conducting a manual review of bank transfer change requests for all county vendors. Cobb said no resident or customer information was released or involved in this incident, and that local, state, and federal law enforcement are assisting in this matter.

County officials are not sharing further details about the fraud scheme until the investigation is concluded. At this time, it's unclear when that will be.