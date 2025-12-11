Wilmington's Willowdale Farm set to close after losing lease

A beloved community farm is closing down, six years after it got started.

The Willowdale Farm was a community garden operated by Community Enrichment Initiatives (CEII) at 301 N. 30th St., property owned by Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church. CEII thanked the church for providing the initial site in a press release; the church did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

"We will continue combating food insecurity and are enthusiastic to plant our spring crops in another large community garden in the city," CEII said in a press release.

The farm grew thousands of pounds of produce over the last six years — crops that were distributed to individuals and families in need. The two-acre site may be challenging to replace. While CEII operates 10 other community garden sites, Willowdale was its largest single operation.

"CEII also issues a call to action to the broader community: As food insecurity persists, access to land remains one of the most significant barriers to expanding local food production. CEII invites landowners, community leaders, organizations, and municipalities to collaborate with us by identifying available land that can be transformed into productive, community-serving agricultural spaces. With more land, we can grow more food, support more families, and extend our reach into high-need neighborhoods."

The organization is seeking a new plot of farmland near food-insecure neighborhoods, more volunteers and donations, and temporary or long-term storage for its greenhouses, sheds, and equipment.

“While we close this chapter at Willowdale Farm on North 30th Street with gratitude, we move forward with renewed commitment,” said Dolores Williams, CEII board member. “Our work continues, and our community’s support remains strong. Together, we can strengthen local food systems and ensure every family has access to fresh, healthy food.”