WHQR One Day 2025 Pledge Drive Is On!

One Day Pledge Drive 2025

In the holiday spirit of giving, WHQR is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center for the year-end pledge drive. When you support WHQR’s One-Day Drive on December 11th, 2025, you’re also supporting our local community. For every pledge made, investment advisor Bob Loweth will make a donation to Good Shepherd to provide 20 hot, nutritious meals to hungry adults and children.

**Bob Loweth will also, be making a matching financial contribution to WHQR. Thank you, Bob!

Every pledge makes a difference for public radio and helps provide meals for those in need in our community. Support WHQR with your pledge today and help our hungry and homeless neighbors.

PLUS - during this December One Day Pledge Drive we have a sweepstakes! Pledge now HERE or and you could win a brand-new Apple iPad!

Anyone who pledges by phone (910-343-1138) or ONLINE, on Thursday, December 11, 2025 between 12:01am to 11:59pm is entered to win an Apple iPad!

Pre-Drive Sweepstakes Rules:



All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered

Only one entry per household

Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win

You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*

The prize is not redeemable for cash

The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize

Contest for iPad ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, December 11, 2025

The winner will be notified by phone or email

The iPad must be picked up at WHQR studios by January 30, 2025

*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640

Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.