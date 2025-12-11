WHQR One Day 2025 Pledge Drive Is On!
One Day Pledge Drive 2025
In the holiday spirit of giving, WHQR is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center for the year-end pledge drive. When you support WHQR’s One-Day Drive on December 11th, 2025, you’re also supporting our local community. For every pledge made, investment advisor Bob Loweth will make a donation to Good Shepherd to provide 20 hot, nutritious meals to hungry adults and children.
**Bob Loweth will also, be making a matching financial contribution to WHQR. Thank you, Bob!
Every pledge makes a difference for public radio and helps provide meals for those in need in our community. Support WHQR with your pledge today and help our hungry and homeless neighbors.
PLUS - during this December One Day Pledge Drive we have a sweepstakes! Pledge now HERE or and you could win a brand-new Apple iPad!
Anyone who pledges by phone (910-343-1138) or ONLINE, on Thursday, December 11, 2025 between 12:01am to 11:59pm is entered to win an Apple iPad!
Pre-Drive Sweepstakes Rules:
- All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered
- Only one entry per household
- Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win
- You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
- The prize is not redeemable for cash
- The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize
- Contest for iPad ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, December 11, 2025
- The winner will be notified by phone or email
- The iPad must be picked up at WHQR studios by January 30, 2025
*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640
Pledge online here or call in at 910-343-1138.