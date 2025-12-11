Warming Shelter set to open for first time this season

With cold temperatures expected Sunday and Monday nights, the Warming Shelter ILM is set to open for the first time this season.

The Warming Shelter ILM responds to extreme winter weather and opens to offer warmth, comfort, and safety to anyone experiencing homelessness on Wilmington's coldest nights. The organization is run by local pastors and church communities as a "triage" effort to protect the homeless from dangerously cold temperatures. It opens any time the temperature dips below 30 degrees for consecutive nights.

This time around, the shelter is operating in two separate locations: Single women, families, and those staying in cars can stay at the Purpose Church International at 920 N 6th St, while men and couples can stay at Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace Street — where the shelter operated last year.

Last year, 200 people sought shelter during the coldest nights, so they needed to open the second location to manage the need.

"Our number one need is financial donations," said pastor Meg McBride, though they'll take snack and soda donations at 3403 Winston Boulevard, starting Dec. 12.

The ad-hoc shelter also needs a lot more volunteers because of the secondary site — volunteers can sign up at the shelter's website, thewarmingshelterilm.com, where donations can also be made. This year, the shelter is also hoping to staff volunteers with a special skillset, McBride said.

"We're bringing back community nursing this year to help address chronic medical conditions and help individuals streamline their connection to primary and mental healthcare," she said.