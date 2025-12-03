Newly elected Wilmington council members take their seats on the dais

Instead of the usual hot topic debates and protests from the public, this city council meeting felt different — the best word to describe it is bittersweet.

It was time for the leaders that we’ve come to know to officially step down and pass the baton to a cohort of fresh faces, who are bringing new perspectives to the dais.

The outgoing members, Charlie Rivenbark, Clifford Barnett, and Luke Waddell, said their farewells, reminisced about their time on council, and welcomed their successors, J.C. Lyle, Chikema Clinton-Quintana, and Cassidy Santaguida.

Charlie Rivenbark

First sworn in on Dec. 7, 1993 - 24 years served on the Council

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Charlie Rivenbark honored with a dedicated space at City Hall as he steps down from City Council, after serving on it for over two decades.

“When I came on in 1993 didn't know squat, and some of them didn't either, but we figured it out. We had a great city manager and and we moved on and got things done. We may had two major annexations, which grew the city," Rivenbark said.

Clifford Barnett, Sr.

Elected to City Council on Nov. 7, 2017, he served for eight years.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Clifford Barnett giving his farewell speech

“I want to thank my colleagues, and thank those who aren't staff, all you guys that made us really look good. I congratulate those who have been elected, and my prayers and my thoughts are with you," Barnett said.

Luke Waddell

Sworn in Dec. 27, 2021, he served for four years.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Luke Waddell addressing the public as a councilmember to give his farewell speech

“I think Wilmington is best served when a variety of voices help shape what guides our community. And the truth is, the city is made up of a lot of people who see the world differently," Waddell said.

Newcomers sworn in

State Representative Deb Butler swore in the newcomers, saying, “I lobbied for this job because I am so excited at this slate of new leadership. It is truly historic.”

J.C. Lyle

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR J.C. Lyle just before being sworn in

“We don't do these things for other people, and we don't do these things to change minds, or we don't do them because of who other people are. We do them because of who we are. And so stay who you are and continue to give your best to Wilmington and thank you again for your trust with this amazing, amazing city," Lyle said.

Chakema Clinton-Quintana

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Chakema Clinton-Quintana takes her seat at the dais after being sworn in

“Earlier today, we lost the Wilmington icon, and I stand on the words of Bertha Boykin Todd, who once said, I refuse to accept the idea that some people are entitled to freedom and others are not. Tonight, I accept this office committed to fairness, equity and opportunity for every resident, I am filled with gratitude and humility, and I am deeply honored by the trust you have placed in me," Clinton-Quintana said.

Cassidy Santaguida

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Cassidy Santaguida gives a speech after taking the oath of office

“Thank you to all of my family and friends, colleagues, supporters, volunteers, and all of the elected leaders who serve our community. I recognize that I am a single thread in the fabric of our city, and you all show me daily that commitment, hard work and connection strengthen all of us," Santaguida said.

Mayor Bill Saffo

Wilmington’s longest-serving mayor, was sworn in for another two-year term. He expressed his gratitude for being re-elected and remarked on some of his proudest accomplishments made alongside his fellow councilmembers.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Mayor Bill Saffo taking the oath of office for his 11th term as Mayor of Wilmington

“We helped move this community forward in many different ways. You guys made it different, the cross city trail, the amphitheaters, the river walk, the convention center, which people at the time said we shouldn't do, now we’re talking about expanding it," Saffo said.

Kevin Spears elected Mayor Pro Tem

This is the first time the city has seen a fully Democrat-led council in decades, and it’s the first ever female majority. Councilman Kevin Spears, who was elected Mayor Pro Tem, expressed his enthusiasm for this.

Aaleah McConnell / WHQR Councilman Kevin Spears taking a seat as the new Mayor Pro Tem

“Oh, it's most definitely a start of a new era. It's amazing. You don't get in this position from fear. You know, this is fearlessness, this is selflessness, this is dedication to this community and being a better person than you even imagine that you are. You know, I'm happy to serve with them," Spears said.

