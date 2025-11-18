New Hanover County pushes back on Chemours expansion

At Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, New Hanover County followed in the city’s footsteps to oppose the expansion of Chemours’ Fayetteville Works Facility.

Chemours has polluted the Cape Fear River for decades with PFAS, notably GenX. It’s currently seeking a permit from NCDEQ to expand its production operations at the facility upstream of Wilmington and New Hanover County.

A spokesperson for Chemours previously told WHQR expansion in production will actually reduce contamination because they’ll add emission controls — environmental advocates dispute that claim.

The county’s resolution echoed the city’s closely, calling for Chemours to remediate all existing contamination and demonstrate compliance with environmental regulations and its consent order.

It also called for financial compensation for local governments and public utility authorities for the remediation efforts they put in to cope with the company’s pollution. The item passed through the county commission unanimously and without discussion.

The full resolution can be viewed below.