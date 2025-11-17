Officials say Graystone Inn fire was accidental, historic building condemned

Early Friday afternoon, the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the Graystone Inn on Third Street.

It took several hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control, but several units stayed overnight to put out hotspots. All told, the department was on scene for about 24 hours. There were no injuries, but the historic building was irreparably damaged.

Officials with WFD said fire fighters initially entered the building to conduct searches and attempt to put out the fire. However, it quickly became clear the latter wouldn't be possible, "due to the size of the fire and the void spaces created by the ongoing construction of the building, allowing the fire to travel from the basement floor to the roof."

According to a WFD spokesperson, "an investigation into the cause of the fire was completed by the Fire Marshal’s Office, and it was ruled accidental in nature. The fire originated in the basement due to construction work on the building."

WFD delined to answer questions about the specific cause of the fire.

Over the weekend, the New Hanover County Building Inspector deemed the building condemned, WFD said.

The Graystone Inn, constructed as a private residence between 1905 and 1906, is one of downtown Wilmington's most striking historic buildings. In 2023, the Preston Restaurant opened in the building after nearly two and a half years of renovation work — but shortly afterward, it closed due to a kitchen fire. The building had been under construction since then, but was slated to reopen shortly, according to the restaurant and inn's website.