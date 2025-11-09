Carmen Maria Machado keeps coming back

Machado is the author of the memoir In the Dream House, which explores her experiences with domestic violence, and the short story collection Her Body and Other Parties, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction in 2017. She also wrote a graphic novel series called In the Low, Low Woods and has edited an edition of Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's classic vampire novel Carmilla.

In this interview, which has been lightly edited for clarity, she discusses the writing process for her new collection of short stories, which is slated for publication in 2027. She also tells us about the roles that fear and violence play in her work, and how her creative process changed following the publication of her memoir six years ago this week.