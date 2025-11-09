© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Carmen Maria Machado keeps coming back

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published November 9, 2025 at 6:44 PM EST
The award-winning author Carmen Maria Machado was the keynote speaker for the Buckner Lecture Series at UNCW Writers' Week.
Courtesy of the author
The award-winning author was the keynote speaker for the Buckner Lecture Series at UNCW Writers' Week.

The award-winning author was the keynote speaker for UNCW Writers' Week. Machado stopped by the studio on Thursday to discuss her forthcoming short story collection A Brief and Fearful Star with WHQR's Nikolai Mather.

Machado is the author of the memoir In the Dream House, which explores her experiences with domestic violence, and the short story collection Her Body and Other Parties, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction in 2017. She also wrote a graphic novel series called In the Low, Low Woods and has edited an edition of Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's classic vampire novel Carmilla.

In this interview, which has been lightly edited for clarity, she discusses the writing process for her new collection of short stories, which is slated for publication in 2027. She also tells us about the roles that fear and violence play in her work, and how her creative process changed following the publication of her memoir six years ago this week.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
