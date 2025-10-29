Wilmington Housing Authority rolls out new plans for Hillcrest Community

Community stakeholders and residents are optimistic the Wilmington Housing Authority will follow through on those proposed plans.

The plans outline a mixed-use, mixed-income community, meaning it will have both residential and commercial space – and be home to people with a variety of incomes.

Plans also include a central green space, a retention pond for stormwater management and a child care and development center that would be available to the public - not just Hillcrest residents.

The plans also include a promenade along Dawson street that will host a number of restaurants, shops and office spaces.

“We don't want concentrated areas of incomes. We live in the United States of America, and it includes a diverse number of people, cultures and incomes. That's our reality. We want that reality to also exist in the Hillcrest area,” a WHA staff member told WHQR.

There are slated to be 452 multi-family units and 84 units for seniors - that’s 536 units in total.

The senior housing building is a part of the first phase of the re-development plan, which will comprise 69 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom units.

All of the units in phase one will be affordable housing, meaning the senior residents of Hillcrest will be paying 30% based on their income on rent. The remaining costs will be subsidized through the Housing Choice Voucher program. And WHA CEO Tyrone Garrett did not mince words about this.

“We're building units for residents to be able to afford. Okay, and that's just the bottom line,” Garrett said.

According to WHA staff, so far they’ve finalized phase one and have submitted applications for phase two, which is pending HUD’s approval.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Garrett talked about the government shutdown’s impact on the project and echoed some of those points again during the presentation.

He says WHA will consider other avenues of funding such as private-public partnerships and grants. This week, the New Hanover Community Endowment awarded the authority $5.7 million to go towards phase one of the Hillcrest project, but the biggest hold up will be getting the federal government’s approval to move forward to the next phase.

Staff will also be seeking feedback from the community as the process goes on.

Gloria Stokes, a current Hillcrest resident in her 70s, is hopeful to be one of the first sets of seniors to be moved in when the project is complete.

“I think it's good. I'm looking forward to it. I'm hoping and praying, and I'm trusting in God that I live to be a part of it,” Stokes said.

Construction for phase one is set to begin in June of next year and is projected to finish December of 2026. According to Garrett, existing residents will be relocated during that time and will be able to return once the project is complete.