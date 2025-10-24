© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brunswick County Schools releases statement on teacher arrest

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:08 PM EDT
Kelly Thatcher, left, and her partner Michael Mize, right, were arrested this week and charged with child abuse.
Courtesy of Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Kelly Thatcher, left, and her partner Michael Mize, right, were arrested this week and charged with child abuse.

Kelly Thatcher was taken into custody this week and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Brunswick County Schools has since addressed the statement with a written statement.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Thatcher, 36, and her boyfriend Michael Mize, 40, were arrested on Tuesday. Thatcher has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile. Mize is facing both misdemeanor and felony child abuse charges.

Arrest warrants allege that Thatcher allowed Mize to physically assault a child under 16. Mize allegedly spit on the child, physically restrained the child, and hit the child "on the side of the face with a closed fist."

Thatcher is an English teacher at Town Creek Middle School. District spokesperson Ben Strauss wrote in a statement Thursday night that the alleged incidents did not take place on school grounds and did not involve BCS students. Thatcher has also been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Thatcher has since bonded out. She's due to appear in court on December 19. Mize's bond has been set for $50,000, and as of Friday afternoon, he remains in custody.

Read the district's statement in full here.

Local
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather