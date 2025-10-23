© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City Council allocates funding for Greenville Loop Roundabout Project

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
Screenshot of the Greenville Loop Road Roundabout Project
WHQR
Screenshot of the Greenville Loop Road Roundabout Project

City Council takes another step forward in the Pine Grove Drive and Greenville Loop Road Roundabout Project.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council unanimously passed an ordinance allocating $1.3 million from the Transportation Bond Contingency Fund to help pay for the relocation of existing Duke Energy utilities nestled in the proposed project area.

The project plans include the extension of Pine Grove Drive and the addition of a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Pine Grove and Greenville Loop Road. Also included is the addition of a multi-use path and upgraded traffic signals at the Holly Tree and Beasley Road intersections.

However, there are existing utility poles owned by Duke Energy that block some of the proposed improvements, mainly the Pine Grove Drive expansion.

According to city staff, since Duke Energy has prior rights in the area, the City must bear the cost to relocate Duke’s utility infrastructure, which the company estimates would cost about $1.5 million.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell