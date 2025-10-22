Portion of Halyburton Park now recognized as a natural heritage site

Parks and Recreation Director Amy Beatty presented the details of the state’s heritage registry program, which aims to preserve the unique biodiversity of natural heritage sites (that are significant due to the presence of rare species and natural communities), and promote scientific research of their ecosystems.

Beatty said the program “does affirm City Council's intentions to continue to preserve the open space at Halyburton Park, and is an additional tool that we can use to promote the park to residents and visitors.”

The registry agreement maintains the city’s ownership of the Sandhills property, which is approximately 51 acres and hosts a number of rare plants, including the Pondspice, the lanceleaf seedbox, and the West Indies meadowbeauty. The registry also recommends that the site be maintained through prescribed burning and by mitigating foot traffic in more sensitive areas.

According to Beatty, out of the four registry agreements that already exist in New Hanover County, this would be the first registry within Wilmington’s city limits.

The council also considered including the Venus flytraps at the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden in the registry, which Beatty said would qualify but would need to be approved by the state.

