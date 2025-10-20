© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Hanover County recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
New Hanover County
/
WHQR
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners posing with Community Justice Center CEO Ben David, and Hannah McCoy of Domestic Violence Shelters and Services, Inc., after passing their proclamation designating the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation came from Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc. It aims to inform the public about the prevalence of domestic violence and the kind of resources available in the community.

Spokesperson Hannah McCoy told commissioners that domestic violence is a community issue. “One in three women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence.”

Ben David is the former District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, and CEO of the Community Justice Center, which houses a number of wraparound services. One new initiative allows survivors to file for domestic violence protective orders remotely.

“These crimes are predictable and they are preventable, and just as defendants have rights, so do victims," David said. "Rights without resources are empty promises.”

He commended the county for dedicating resources to help victims, and thanked non-profits for their work with the justice center as well.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas.
