Wilmingtonians mobilize once more for the "No Kings" protest

Wilmington was the site of one of the dozens of protests that took place across North Carolina on Saturday, and one of over 2,000 nationwide. Activists met up at three points across town and converged at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

The protest was part of the No Kings movement, which is opposed to many of the Trump administration's policies, including increasing deportations and mass federal firings.

Sam Pierce, a lead organizer for the local chapter of the advocacy group Indivisible Actions, says he wants leaders in Washington to know that many Americans are fed up.

“We're ready for action. It's all those 2,500 organizations saying our people are ready to get back out on the streets,” Pierce said.

Many protestors showed up wearing costumes and carrying signs. Lined up on Third Street, they greeted passing cars with shouts and waves - and a message that was heard across the country.

Nikolai Mather contributed to this report.