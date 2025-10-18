© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmingtonians mobilize once more for the "No Kings" protest

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:16 PM EDT
Crowd of protestors compiled along the steps of Thalian Hall during the "No Kings" rally in Wilmington, as part of a national movement against Trump 2.0 policies.
Aaleah McConnell
Hundreds of people gathered at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington on Saturday to protest the Trump administration.

Wilmington was the site of one of the dozens of protests that took place across North Carolina on Saturday, and one of over 2,000 nationwide. Activists met up at three points across town and converged at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

The protest was part of the No Kings movement, which is opposed to many of the Trump administration's policies, including increasing deportations and mass federal firings.

Sam Pierce, a lead organizer for the local chapter of the advocacy group Indivisible Actions, says he wants leaders in Washington to know that many Americans are fed up.

“We're ready for action. It's all those 2,500 organizations saying our people are ready to get back out on the streets,” Pierce said.

Many protestors showed up wearing costumes and carrying signs. Lined up on Third Street, they greeted passing cars with shouts and waves - and a message that was heard across the country.

Nikolai Mather contributed to this report.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell