Early voting opens in southeastern North Carolina: What you need to know

North Carolina's early voting period is from Oct. 16th through Nov. 1st. Early voters can take advantage of same-day registration, which is conducted on-site prior to casting a ballot. You'll be asked to provide proof of residence and a photo ID. If you don't have a photo ID, you can still vote – you'll need to fill out an ID Exception Form. You can also obtain a free voter ID from your county board of elections.

New Hanover County's primary early voting site is the Northeast Library. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Polling at the Library will be closed this weekend, but open from noon to five pm on Oct. 25th and Oct. 26th. Additional polling places include Carolina Beach Town Hall, Cape Fear Community College, and the Senior Resource Center, though those locations won't open til next weekend. Early voting will end at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1st.

Brunswick County's early voting site is the Cooperative Extension in Bolivia. Early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The only weekend date will be Saturday, Nov. 1st – polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pender County's early voting sites include the Cooperative Extension Auditorium in Burgaw and the Community Center Gym in Surf City. The polls will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Nov. 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And finally, Columbus County residents can vote early at the Board of Elections office in Whiteville from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1st.

You must be registered to vote to cast a ballot in person on Election Day or to mail in an absentee ballot. The civilian deadline to register to vote was Oct. 10th.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 21st. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 4th.