Early voting opens in southeastern North Carolina: What you need to know

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
A group of voters stand in line at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.
Nikolai Mather
One of the Brunswick County polling locations during the 2024 primaries.

North Carolina's early voting kicked off on Thursday, with polling sites opening in New Hanover, Pender, Columbus and Brunswick counties. Here's what you need to know about the municipal elections in the Lower Cape Fear.

North Carolina's early voting period is from Oct. 16th through Nov. 1st. Early voters can take advantage of same-day registration, which is conducted on-site prior to casting a ballot. You'll be asked to provide proof of residence and a photo ID. If you don't have a photo ID, you can still vote – you'll need to fill out an ID Exception Form. You can also obtain a free voter ID from your county board of elections.

New Hanover County's primary early voting site is the Northeast Library. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Polling at the Library will be closed this weekend, but open from noon to five pm on Oct. 25th and Oct. 26th. Additional polling places include Carolina Beach Town Hall, Cape Fear Community College, and the Senior Resource Center, though those locations won't open til next weekend. Early voting will end at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1st.

Brunswick County's early voting site is the Cooperative Extension in Bolivia. Early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The only weekend date will be Saturday, Nov. 1st – polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pender County's early voting sites include the Cooperative Extension Auditorium in Burgaw and the Community Center Gym in Surf City. The polls will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Nov. 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And finally, Columbus County residents can vote early at the Board of Elections office in Whiteville from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1st.

You must be registered to vote to cast a ballot in person on Election Day or to mail in an absentee ballot. The civilian deadline to register to vote was Oct. 10th.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 21st. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 4th.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather