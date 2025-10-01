© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities confirm identities of deceased shooting victims

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where eight people were shot on Saturday night.
Nikolai Mather/WHQR
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where eight people were shot on Saturday night.

Saturday night's shooting killed three and wounded five during a live concert at American Fish Company in Southport. Now, the City of Southport has released the identities of those killed.

Authorities said earlier this week that a number of victims were from out of town, which made contacting next of kin more difficult.

Now, three names have been released: Joy Rogers, a 64-year-old Southport resident; Mike Durbin, a 56 year old man from Galena, Ohio; and Solomon Banjo, a 36-year-old man from Charlottesville, Virginia. They were all shot fatally on Saturday night.

Rogers went to American Fish Company with her husband Lennie, who shared a tribute to her earlier this week and was not injured in the gunfire. She was a retiree who had moved to Southport only a year prior.

WHQR is working to confirm further details about Durbin and Banjo.

Southport spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum did not share the names of the five surviving victims. She said they remain hospitalized, and that their conditions were the same.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is made available.
Tags
Local Latest news
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather