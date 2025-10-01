Authorities confirm identities of deceased shooting victims

Authorities said earlier this week that a number of victims were from out of town, which made contacting next of kin more difficult.

Now, three names have been released: Joy Rogers, a 64-year-old Southport resident; Mike Durbin, a 56 year old man from Galena, Ohio; and Solomon Banjo, a 36-year-old man from Charlottesville, Virginia. They were all shot fatally on Saturday night.

Rogers went to American Fish Company with her husband Lennie, who shared a tribute to her earlier this week and was not injured in the gunfire. She was a retiree who had moved to Southport only a year prior.

WHQR is working to confirm further details about Durbin and Banjo.

Southport spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum did not share the names of the five surviving victims. She said they remain hospitalized, and that their conditions were the same.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is made available.