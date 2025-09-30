Affordable housing redevelopment of Azalea Inn gets pushback from community, councilman Kevin Spears

The proposed development would replace the old Azalea Inn on Market Street — a motel that was for many years a nuisance for the city. By right, land owners could rebuild a larger motel or other office building there — but to build a housing complex the property has to be rezoned.

Notably, the rezoning vote was on the same night as a contentious ordinance impacting the homeless — so there were dozens of people in the audience with signs opposing homeless criminalization. Many called out for more affordable housing as a potential solution – but the public hearing for just such a complex prompted mixed opinions.

Lisa James lives next door to the lot. She said, "this development doesn’t fit the character of our neighborhood. We can't keep putting enormous, four-story buildings in people's backyards.”

Her other neighbors agreed, like Ryan Beechum: “This is not affordable. This does not make housing more affordable in our town. Vote NO against this. This is absolutely preposterous.”

The project is a low-income housing tax credit project, or LIHTC. That means there’s a for-profit developer behind it, in this case, Blue Ridge Atlantic. The project is supported by federal tax credits to make it more affordable, with a requirement that it’s affordable to those making between 30 and 80% of the Area Median Income for the next 30 years.

Councilmember Charlie Rivenbark was adamantly in favor. "This is not breaking new ground. This is not a scam. This is a benefit," he said. "We should be out in the street cheering these people."

Each apartment will cost $520 — $1700 a month for 1-3 bedroom apartments, and there will be 120 units in two buildings. But many residents said that’s not affordable enough, like Sarah Moxley.

"I absolutely support affordable housing, but I think we need to be really careful about what we're calling affordable housing. This is not affordable housing,” she said.

But $1700 for a 3-bedroom apartment is absolutely more affordable than new, market-rate housing in Wilmington – for example, Element at Barclay Station is charging $2,600 for a three-bedroom. The average 3-bedroom in Wilmington is around $1954, according to data from Apartments.com .

The development at 30th and Market got the support of the planning board, as well as Cape Fear Housing Coalition. School Board Member Tim Merrick also spoke in support.

"With all great respect for the neighborhood, I don't know that anyone wants to have a development in their neighborhood," he said. "And yet, then what do we do if we have people that need homes, and we have no one that wants to put it in their neighborhood? What do we do?”

Councilmember Kevin Spears, on the other hand, was opposed. He voiced a number of concerns, especially the impact of additional traffic on the congested Market Street corridor. “This drastically changes the dynamics of this community. I live here,” he said. “120 units to 30th and Market.... but almost at any time of the day, even at night, trying to cross Market from 30th is an issue.”

He even argued with Chamber of Commerce CEO Natalie English about it. She spoke in favor of the development.

"We want to fight to provide places for people who are unhoused," She said. "And then we say, 'but not in my backyard?' So I have committed myself to say, 'yes, in my backyard.' Let's find the places that make sense.”

But Spears pushed back: "Miss English, would you say yes to your backyard?" he asked.

English stayed at the mic: "Yes, sir. In fact. In fact, I'll take you to my house and show you a significant number of units being built exactly across the street, and it will add a significant amount of time to my commute." Spears asked if it was on Market, and she responded that it's on Carolina Beach Road.

In the end, the council voted 6-1 in favor of the development. Spears faced some pushback online from housing advocates for his vote — but neighborhood residents said they appreciated his voice.