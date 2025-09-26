Regional food bank laments end of Federal hunger data reporting

Food insecurity is on the rise in North Carolina. That’s according to Jason Kanawati-Stephany, VP of communications for the Food Bank of Southeastern and Central NC.

He said their 34-county service area has seen an increase of 150,000 more neighbors facing food insecurity compared to during the pandemic — and they’re trying to manage that with less resources.

"You know, our local pantries and meal sites are reporting anywhere from 20 to 60% increase in demand for food assistance compared to the same time last year,” Kanawati-Stephany said.

He attributes that to rising food costs, as well as budget cuts at the state and federal levels. What’s more, he said it’s suddenly become harder to allocate limited resources effectively, because the Trump administration’s Department of Agriculture has now stopped compiling and posting food insecurity data.

Kanawati-Stephany said the Food Bank relies on that information to put food where it’s needed most. He’s asking North Carolina’s congressional delegation to push the USDA to bring that data back.

"The USDA can't erase the reality that our communities are facing the price of groceries is out of reach for far too many families, and more people are seeking food assistance today than any point in the last 20 years," he said.