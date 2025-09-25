City Council passes amended camping ordinance, still one majority vote left to go

The ordinance bans camping or sleeping in public areas between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. An amendment by councilman David Joyner — added during the first reading of the ordinance — allows people to park and sleep in their vehicles on surface lots. Joyner also made an amendment reducing the potential penalty to an infraction, removing the possibility of jail time.

The original version also banned “occupying” city property during overnight hours. On Tuesday night, Andrews successfully passed a motion to remove that condition, citing potential civil rights violations — but still ultimately voted against the ordinance.

Spears also dissented, saying the passage of the new ordinance was unnecessary and that the council could find other ways to help the unhoused. Barnett, who initially supported the ordinance, flipped his vote and opposed it as well last night.

Because the ordinance has been updated, but wasn’t passed unanimously, it will require one more majority vote to take effect — that’s scheduled for council’s October 7 meeting.

The council also voted on an ordinance to hire four new social service workers who will be assigned to patrol shifts with police officers for the purpose of developing a co-responder model. The social workers would be classified as city employees and would work 12-hour shifts while on patrol.

City Manager Becky Hawke said, "the total overall cost, when you include salary, benefits, related equipment — we do anticipate that we'll be looking at about $500,000 a year," which will be discussed as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The motion to pass the co-responder model ordinance passed unanimously.