Former West Brunswick High School principal, school board member dies

Lemon, affectionately called Mr. Lemon by district staff and students, started working at BCS in 1967. He went on to work for the district for over thirty years, serving as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal at West Brunswick High School, and assistant superintendent.

After retiring in 1999, he served on the Brunswick County School board from 2016 through 2024.

BCS released a statement today as tribute to Mr. Lemon, calling him "an amazing human being." The district has ordered all schools fly flags at half mast in honor of him for the remainder of the week.

Read the full announcement below: