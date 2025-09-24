© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Former West Brunswick High School principal, school board member dies

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Brunswick County Schools announced on Tuesday that Harry E. Lemon passed away.
Courtesy of Brunswick County Schools
Brunswick County Schools announced Tuesday night that Harry E. Lemon, Jr., who worked as an educator in Brunswick County for three decades, passed away.

Lemon, affectionately called Mr. Lemon by district staff and students, started working at BCS in 1967. He went on to work for the district for over thirty years, serving as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal at West Brunswick High School, and assistant superintendent.

After retiring in 1999, he served on the Brunswick County School board from 2016 through 2024.

BCS released a statement today as tribute to Mr. Lemon, calling him "an amazing human being." The district has ordered all schools fly flags at half mast in honor of him for the remainder of the week.

Read the full announcement below:

Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
