© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brunswick County will apply for clean water grants

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM EDT
FILE - Logan Feeney pours a water sample with forever chemicals, known as PFAS, into a container for research, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
/
AP
FILE - Logan Feeney pours a water sample with forever chemicals, known as PFAS, into a container for research, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

After some public pressure, Brunswick County is planning to apply for grants that could help extend water to black residents in rural areas.

Brunswick County staff told advocates they would apply for a Federal grant for the Albright/Brown Road neighborhood. And on Monday, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to apply for an NCDEQ grant to bring water to the Mulberry Road neighborhood. That $3 million Community Development Block Grant — matched by another $2 million from the county — would allow the county to install water mains along the road, allowing residents to hook up to county water systems.

These grants would extend county water services to dozens of homes currently reliant on well water — water that is often unsafe to drink, rusty, or full of contaminants. It comes on the heels of years of advocacy by the Brunswick County NAACP.

Read more: Struggling with low-quality well water, Black Brunswick County residents ask for public utility connections

Audrey Schreiber is the U.S. Campaigns Officer for Earth Rights, which has been working with the county NAACP to advocate for clean drinking water. She said these two grants are just the beginning of what’s needed.

“I'm enthusiastic about their interest, and want to collaborate on this, because this is an issue that's not just affecting the four neighborhoods that we've told them about so far," she said.

Schreiber also said the county should not charge these residents a hook-up fee for the county water once the line is extended. The fee has risen substantially in the past five years, from $650 for a ¾-inch pipe in 2019 to $ 2,900 for the same pipe today.
Local
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer