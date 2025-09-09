© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Incumbent drops out of race for Leland Town Council

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Richard Holloman was first elected to the Leland Town Council in 2021.
Courtesy of the Town of Leland
Richard Holloman was first elected to the Leland Town Council in 2021.

According to the Brunswick County Board of Elections, Richard Holloman dropped out of the race for Leland Town Council late last month.

Holloman joined town council in 2021 after a successful bid for an open seat. His term is set to expire this year.

Holloman moved to Leland in 2014. In addition to his work on town council, he is the executive director and founder of the Leland sports complex House of Pickleball.

Holloman withdrew from the race on August 25th. He has not returned WHQR's requests for comment.

The voter registration deadline for Leland is October 10. Early voting begins October 16 and Election Day is November 4.
Tags
Local Latest news
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather