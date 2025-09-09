Incumbent drops out of race for Leland Town Council

Holloman joined town council in 2021 after a successful bid for an open seat. His term is set to expire this year.

Holloman moved to Leland in 2014. In addition to his work on town council, he is the executive director and founder of the Leland sports complex House of Pickleball.

Holloman withdrew from the race on August 25th. He has not returned WHQR's requests for comment.

The voter registration deadline for Leland is October 10. Early voting begins October 16 and Election Day is November 4.