District Attorney Jason Smith reminds parents to be alert following trial of sex offender

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
New Hanover County Courthouse
Ben Schachtman
New Hanover County Courthouse

Forty-four-year-old Michael Samuels of Wilmington, was found guilty of four counts of sex offense with a child, rape of a child, and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a New Hanover County jury yesterday.

District Attorney of New Hanover and Pender counties Jason Smith, gave this message for parents and child survivors of sexual assault, “know who's in your house, know who was around your kids. Know who you trust your kids with. Look for those signs that your child has changed personalities and ask questions.”

“Child survivors, we're here for you,” Smith said. “If you cannot tell a trusted adult or your parent, or you don't feel like you can trust somebody - law enforcement is there, child advocacy center is there. We're here. It takes a lot of bravery and courage to come forward, but there's people that are on their side that will help them through this process.”

Smith added that if a friend of a victim is informed about an assault, that they should report to a trusted adult.

“I really want to tell this community, it's not just one agency that's doing all the work,” Smith said. “It is a collaboration between the Carousel Center, law enforcement, DA’s office, and a brave young lady who decided to report this, and who was brave enough to get on the stand and face her perpetrator, and testify.”

Samuels was sentenced to 50 to 70 years of active prison time and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
