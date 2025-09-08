Photos: Wilmington's annual Pooch Plunge sends off summer with a splash

The annual pooch plunge is a celebrated tradition in the city of Wilmington, where dogs get the run of the public pool before it’s drained for the winter. On this overcast day in September, there are about 80 dogs loose in and around the pool, chasing dozens and dozens of tennis balls.

Lindsey Hays is the Director of Aquatic Safety at YMCA of Southeastern NC. She says this weekend alone will raise $3,000 to be split between the city and the Y. With dogs allowed entry for just $5 a tail, that’s about 600 pooches. "This is just the absolute craziest weekend at our pool," she said. "It's probably the busiest day, and we usually make more money in these two or three days than we do in a whole month.”

Hays says the most common breeds are golden retrievers, labradors, doodles and other water-loving dogs. "Usually big dogs are here, and some dogs just come to play fetch in the grass." News of the event often travels via word of mouth around the water bowl at the dog parks, she said.

One of the dozens of dogs there at the opening bell was Curre – an Irish Water Spaniel, according to owner Susan Johnson. “Curry is my favorite spice, and we live in Kure beach, so I put the two of them together," she explained.

The curly brown haired dog loves leaping into the water after a tossed tennis ball. And he's able to climb out using the pool's ladder, one of just three dogs there who seemed capable of the feat.

He’s perhaps the calmest dog here, but plenty of others are acting like absolute fools, sprinting around, climbing on strangers, and being tossed, wild-eyed, into the pool by their owners.

The largest dog on site was a 120-pound Leonberger named Moselle. It's his second day at the pool, though he has yet to hop in. Owner Warren Breniman says his last Leonberger loved water. But Mo is "scared of people and scared of the water."

Floki is the smallest dog here, a little white west highland terrier who was soaking wet. I asked his owner, Tracy Clary, whether he’s a fan of the water. The answer is no. "He accidentally went in - he was going after the ball, and he couldn't stop in time.”

Regardless, the confident little dog is happy to chase tennis balls on dry land, and enjoy these last dog days of summer.