With more candidates than seats, NHC GOP issues endorsements for Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach races

On Monday, the executive committee of the New Hanover County GOP met and voted on endorsements for the upcoming 2025 municipal elections.

For Wrightsville Beach, the GOP endorsed incumbent and current mayor pro-tem Hank Miller and challenger David Wortman, a former New Hanover County school board member.

Five candidates total filed for the Board of Aldermen in Wrightsville Beach, including registered Republicans Margaret Baggett and Lee Williams, as well as unaffiliated candidate Todd Schoen. According to NHC Republican Party Chairman John Hinnant, Baggett declined to be considered for endorsement. Alderman Ken Dull is running unopposed for mayor.

For the City of Wilmington, the GOP endorsed incumbent Luke Waddell and challengers Richard Collier, who currently sits on the city's planning commission, and Ryan Guerrero. Kelly Roberts is also running as a Republican.

Billy Craig is the only Republican running for mayor, against incumbent Democrat Bill Saffo and Democratic challenger and former county commissioner Jonathan Barfield.

According to the GOP, 54 voting members of the executive committee were present for the vote. Committee members reviewed media interviews with the candidates and conducted a question-and-answer session with the candidates.

In a statement, the GOP wrote, “We are grateful for all candidates who represent the diversity of thought of the Republican Party and thank them for running. We are also proud to support our incumbent candidates who have served with honor and dignity and the New Hanover County GOP proudly thanks them for their service.”