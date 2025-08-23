NHC Sheriff's Office concludes a major drug bust

According to the sheriff’s office, vice and narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on residence of suspected narcotics trafficker Guy Braxton Williams, who lives on McClammy Street in Creekwood.

Detectives seized over 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 394 MDMA pills, about six ounces of cocaine, and some cannabis.

They also seized four handguns, two rifles, and a stolen dirt bike.

Williams is facing a total of six trafficking charges. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, along with some additional narcotics-related charges.

He’s currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond.