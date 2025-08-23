© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NHC Sheriff's Office concludes a major drug bust

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published August 23, 2025 at 7:54 AM EDT
Seized firearms and narcotics from a months-long drug trafficking investigation of Guy Braxton Williams.
1 of 2  — 1.jpg
Seized firearms and narcotics from a months-long drug trafficking investigation of Guy Braxton Williams.
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Seized firearms and narcotics from a months-long drug trafficking investigation of Guy Braxton Williams.
2 of 2  — 2.jpg
Seized firearms and narcotics from a months-long drug trafficking investigation of Guy Braxton Williams.
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

After a several-month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking case, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has seized a mountain of evidence from the suspected trafficker.

According to the sheriff’s office, vice and narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on residence of suspected narcotics trafficker Guy Braxton Williams, who lives on McClammy Street in Creekwood.

Detectives seized over 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 394 MDMA pills, about six ounces of cocaine, and some cannabis.

They also seized four handguns, two rifles, and a stolen dirt bike.

Williams is facing a total of six trafficking charges. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, along with some additional narcotics-related charges.

He’s currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
