Ask a Journalist: Everything You Wanted to Know About Being a Source but Were Afraid to Ask

Join WHQR for a conversation about one of the most important parts of journalism: our sources. WHQR’s reporters will share how we work with sources to tell important stories – including protecting whistleblowers, using anonymous sources, and vetting tips and stories to make sure they’re legit. And we’ll talk about the best ways for you to ‘pitch’ a story to us, or share information safely if you’re concerned about privacy, retaliation, or harassment. Plus, we’ll open the floor for audience questions (and maybe a few story pitches!).

We’ll have wine and snacks to help break the ice!

The event is free - join us Wednesday August 27th at 6pm at the MC Erny Gallery, 254 N Front St, 3rd Floor, Wilmington, NC.