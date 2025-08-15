© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmington man with an existing arrest order faces more charges after barricading himself

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT
Kerr Crossing Apartments, located at the intersection of South Kerr and Randall Parkway.
Kerr Crossing Apartments, located at the intersection of South Kerr and Randall Parkway.

Charges may be piling up for 35-year-old Hykeem Gaymon of Wilmington. He was taken into custody Friday morning after barricading himself inside an apartment.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the barricaded subject incident at Kerr Crossing Apartments just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene, located at the intersection of South Kerr and Randall Parkway, because Gaymon and his sister were involved in a domestic dispute. WPD learned Gaymon had active warrants out for his arrest, but upon their arrival, Gaymon had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Crisis Negotiation Unit, SWAT team, and multiple officers initiated negotiations with Gaymon, which lasted over four hours.

Gaymon is currently being charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, two counts of assault on a female, and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

WPD says more charges may be filed, and his bond amount is yet to be determined.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
