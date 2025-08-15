Wilmington man with an existing arrest order faces more charges after barricading himself

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the barricaded subject incident at Kerr Crossing Apartments just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene, located at the intersection of South Kerr and Randall Parkway, because Gaymon and his sister were involved in a domestic dispute. WPD learned Gaymon had active warrants out for his arrest, but upon their arrival, Gaymon had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Crisis Negotiation Unit, SWAT team, and multiple officers initiated negotiations with Gaymon, which lasted over four hours.

Gaymon is currently being charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, two counts of assault on a female, and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

WPD says more charges may be filed, and his bond amount is yet to be determined.

