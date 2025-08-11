© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Bullet fragment wounds pedestrian during downtown shooting incident, WPD searching for suspected shooter

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Bess Street.

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help finding a suspected shooter involved in an incident over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, WPD responded to multiple 911 calls about an altercation between a man and woman downtown on the 100 block of Front Street.

Prior to police arrival, the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the ground. A bullet fragment struck a woman pedestrian, causing a non-life threatening injury, and the suspect fled before police got to the scene.

WPD has released a photo of the suspected shooter and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. WPD asks if anyone knows the suspect to please call them at (910) 343-3600 or report information anonymously through the Tip 411 app.

Police say if anyone sees the suspect in person, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

Photo released by WPD of a suspected shooter from an incident that occurred on August 9, 2025, around 1 a.m.
Wilmington Police Department
Photo released by WPD of a suspected shooter from an incident that occurred on August 9, 2025, around 1 a.m.
Aaleah McConnell
