Bullet fragment wounds pedestrian during downtown shooting incident, WPD searching for suspected shooter

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, WPD responded to multiple 911 calls about an altercation between a man and woman downtown on the 100 block of Front Street.

Prior to police arrival, the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the ground. A bullet fragment struck a woman pedestrian, causing a non-life threatening injury, and the suspect fled before police got to the scene.

WPD has released a photo of the suspected shooter and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. WPD asks if anyone knows the suspect to please call them at (910) 343-3600 or report information anonymously through the Tip 411 app.

Police say if anyone sees the suspect in person, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.