Two lives claimed in fatal crash Sunday morning

Firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department helped extinguish the blaze.

The driver, 21-year-old Noah Giovanni Johnston of Camp Lejeune, and the passenger, 18-year-old Brooklen Mae Wallace, of Wilmington, both died at the scene.

In a press release, WPD stated, “Our condolences and prayers go out to the friends and family members of the victims.”

WPD also stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that no further details are available at this time.

