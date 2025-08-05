© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Two lives claimed in fatal crash Sunday morning

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
Wilmington Police Department vehicle
Aaleah McConnell
/
WHQR
Wilmington Police Department vehicle

On Sunday morning, Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a vehicle collision on Willard Street near Greenfield Lake. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that was severely damaged and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department helped extinguish the blaze.

The driver, 21-year-old Noah Giovanni Johnston of Camp Lejeune, and the passenger, 18-year-old Brooklen Mae Wallace, of Wilmington, both died at the scene.

In a press release, WPD stated, “Our condolences and prayers go out to the friends and family members of the victims.”

WPD also stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that no further details are available at this time.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
