Fayetteville man pleads guilty to embezzling thousands of U.S. Postal Service funds

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:34 PM EDT
Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse in Wilmington, NC
Aaleah McConnell
Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse in Wilmington, NC

A Fayetteville postal worker pled guilty to misappropriation of postal funds in federal court on Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Raquan Patterson, a sales and services distribution associate for the U.S. Postal Service — Evergreen Post Office — fraudulently issued 129 postal money orders and falsely reported corresponding debit and credit card payments.

Patterson was responsible for the office’s finances and had access to its financial systems and records.

According to court records, the amount of misappropriated funds is estimated to be over $74,000. Patterson used the money orders for personal matters, including hotels, flights, and cash withdrawals.

Patterson pleaded guilty to one count of misappropriation of postal funds and to one count of making false entries and reports.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and will have his sentencing at Wilmington’s Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse on Thursday.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
