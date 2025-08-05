Fayetteville man pleads guilty to embezzling thousands of U.S. Postal Service funds

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Raquan Patterson, a sales and services distribution associate for the U.S. Postal Service — Evergreen Post Office — fraudulently issued 129 postal money orders and falsely reported corresponding debit and credit card payments.

Patterson was responsible for the office’s finances and had access to its financial systems and records.

According to court records, the amount of misappropriated funds is estimated to be over $74,000. Patterson used the money orders for personal matters, including hotels, flights, and cash withdrawals.

Patterson pleaded guilty to one count of misappropriation of postal funds and to one count of making false entries and reports.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and will have his sentencing at Wilmington’s Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse on Thursday.