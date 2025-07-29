© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pedestrian fatally hit, law enforcement urges pedestrians to cross safely

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT
Google Maps screenshot of the intersection of Market Street and Forrest Hills Drive.
Google Maps screenshot of the intersection of Market Street and Forrest Hills Drive.

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a collision involving a female pedestrian who was walking near the intersection of Forest Hills Drive and Market Street.

When WPD and first responders arrived on the scene, they located a woman suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. She was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Corporal Brendan McInerney with WPD’s traffic unit told WHQR that the location where the incident occurred is one of a few high-traffic areas that pedestrians should be aware of.

“Our biggest issue right now is on Market Street, probably from 20th Street, all the way up to Kerr Avenue, probably till about Randall Parkway, and some spots on College Road," McInerney said.

McInerney urges pedestrians to use crosswalks, especially in these problem areas, because a driver may not be on the lookout for someone crossing in the middle of the road, and may not be able to stop in time.

“So it's really just it comes both ways. Drivers have to pay attention more, slow down, be more focused. Pedestrians have to use the tools that the city's put in place, whether it be traffic lights, unmarked crosswalks, and just go with the light and walk a little bit further to get to a safe place," he said.

The collision is still under investigation. WPD is working to identify the victim – and won’t release the name until the next of kin has been notified.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
