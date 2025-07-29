Pedestrian fatally hit, law enforcement urges pedestrians to cross safely

When WPD and first responders arrived on the scene, they located a woman suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. She was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Corporal Brendan McInerney with WPD’s traffic unit told WHQR that the location where the incident occurred is one of a few high-traffic areas that pedestrians should be aware of.

“Our biggest issue right now is on Market Street, probably from 20th Street, all the way up to Kerr Avenue, probably till about Randall Parkway, and some spots on College Road," McInerney said.

McInerney urges pedestrians to use crosswalks, especially in these problem areas, because a driver may not be on the lookout for someone crossing in the middle of the road, and may not be able to stop in time.

“So it's really just it comes both ways. Drivers have to pay attention more, slow down, be more focused. Pedestrians have to use the tools that the city's put in place, whether it be traffic lights, unmarked crosswalks, and just go with the light and walk a little bit further to get to a safe place," he said.

The collision is still under investigation. WPD is working to identify the victim – and won’t release the name until the next of kin has been notified.