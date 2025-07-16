From social distancing to social districting: Wilmington moves forward with social district plans, committee

The City of Wilmington has been tossing around the establishment of a permanent social district — that would allow patrons of licensed bars to leave and enjoy their alcoholic beverages anywhere within its boundaries — since October.

Social districts have sprouted in cities across North Carolina since 2021, after the General Assembly passed legislation to boost the local economy.

"One of the main drives, from the General Assembly standpoint, was to help with the recovery related to the COVID pandemic, and helping businesses recover from the impact," said Deputy City Manager, Chad McEwen.

Earlier this year, the council authorized a pilot program that ran for three Saturdays in February in the Brooklyn Arts District.

After gathering input following the pilot, and gathering insights from existing social districts around the state, the city manager’s office established guidelines for a permanent Wilmington social district.

The office also proposed an advisory committee to review policies, maintain operational standards, and report to the City Manager and City Council.

McEwen listed a few of the eligibility guidelines:

“The businesses must be contiguous, the footprint of the social district must be contiguous, and 60% of the businesses within the footprint must agree to participate. It must include three or more brick and mortar businesses with ABC permits, as well as two or more food-oriented establishments,” he said.

The proposed guidelines were approved with a five-to-two vote , Mayor Pro-tem Clifford Barnett, Sr. and Councilmember Kevin Spears being the dissenting voters.

Though the Council would have the ability to revoke, suspend, or alter the conditions of the social district, Spears warned that this plan could potentially stretch the police department thin with the heightened risk of underage drinking and impaired driving.

“We've had stories within the past week of situations downtown with youth, the threat of underage drinking, lawlessness and things of that nature," Spears said. "So if we can't maintain it downtown, how can we maintain it anywhere else in the city?”

The vote to establish an Advisory Committee also passed with a five-to-two vote, which Spears and Barnett also opposed with concerns over the makeup of the committee.

McEwen said the City Manager’s Office has the Brooklyn Arts District’s application in hand, but they have yet to receive their $1,000 application fee.

The next step to solidifying plans for the social district is establishing the advisory committee, then council must consider the Brooklyn Arts District’s application at their August 19 meeting.

Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Establish Standards and Provisions:

Resolution Establishing the Social District Advisory Committee: