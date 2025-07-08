© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WPD ask for the public's help identifying suspect in Sunday night's downtown shooting

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:58 AM EDT
The 100 block of Front St, where police responded to the shooting death of 34-year-old Raquan Wilson
Aaleah McConnell
/
WHQR
The 100 block of Front St, where police responded to the shooting death of 34-year-old Raquan Wilson on Sunday.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Wilmington Police Department officers responded to multiple gunshots heard Downtown. When officers arrived on the 100 block of North Front Street, they spotted one victim who was shot, and in critical condition.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim, who was later identified as 34-year-old Raquan Wilson, to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

On Monday morning, WPD reported that Wilson passed away at the hospital over the weekend.

Now, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to police reports, the shooting took place near Hardwire Tattoo and Body Piercing on Front Street.

An employee of the tattoo shop told WHQR that their establishment was closed at the time, so most likely none of their workers witnessed the incident.

The owner of the tattoo shop said that all he heard about the incident was that it may have been between two guests who attended an “all-white party” that night.

He added that in an ideal world, young men would not resort to gun violence: “What they should be doing is taking martial arts and getting their butts whooped, you know, in the ring. You know, rather than going out and shooting people.”

However, according to a Facebook flyer promoting the party, it may have been an age 30-and-up event.

The owner also said WPD is retrieving the shop's surveillance camera footage to find anything that leads to the suspect’s identity.

WPD says this is an ongoing investigation and they ask that anyone with information call them at (910) 343-3600 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.
