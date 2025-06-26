NC House makes Columbus County school board elections partisan

Columbus County Schools has historically held only nonpartisan school board races. Jones proposed the change in House Bill 116 , which would have also flipped Gaston and Johnston County school board elections. After that measure failed to gain approval during today's session, some of his bill's language was added to an unrelated bill — House Bill 309 , which passed.

It's unclear why Jones lobbied for the change. Sammy Hinson is the chair of the Columbus County GOP. He told WHQR that he wasn't involved in the drafting process, but he welcomes it.

"That's the way everybody votes anyway. I mean, you know, I think most people know the candidate they're voting for is either conservative or liberal, and that's basically the difference between the two parties now, because of the polarization we have in the nation," he said.

Jason Elleby, who's the vice chair of the county Democrats, disagrees. He said the change would drain county resources and give conservatives an edge in the elections.

"Brenden [Jones] just wants something that's going to be good for his people," he said. "He's not thinking about all people."

CCS superintendent Eddie Beck declined to answer questions about the district's involvement with the legislation. The Columbus County Board of Education has not responded to WHQR's requests for comment. Since the bill only deals with local governments, it doesn't need the Governor's approval. It is now law.