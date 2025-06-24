Navassa man arrested on drug and gun charges following a hit-and-run

Dennis Beatty, a 41-year-old Navassa man, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Officers searched Beatty’s vehicle and found marijuana and a firearm.

Beatty is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Felony Maintaining of a Vehicle/Dwelling for a Controlled Substance.

WPD said the investigation is ongoing; meanwhile, Beatty is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.