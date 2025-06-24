© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navassa man arrested on drug and gun charges following a hit-and-run

WHQR
Published June 24, 2025 at 8:52 AM EDT
Neighborhood apartments located at the 800 block of Emory Street
Google Maps
Neighborhood apartments located at the 800 block of Emory Street

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a hit and run — and possible road rage incident — that occurred on the 800 block of Emory Street just after midnight Monday morning.

Dennis Beatty, a 41-year-old Navassa man, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Officers searched Beatty’s vehicle and found marijuana and a firearm.

Beatty is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Felony Maintaining of a Vehicle/Dwelling for a Controlled Substance.

WPD said the investigation is ongoing; meanwhile, Beatty is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

NHCSO
Local