Man pleads guilty to the 2022 shooting of Tyshaun Delts

Twenty-four-year-old Trey’Quan Jenkins pled guilty in criminal superior court on Monday to one count of Second Degree Murder for the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5, 2022.

Delts was shot on the 200 block of North 11th Street in Wilmington, and succumbed to his injuries after being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to Jenkins’ plea agreement, three separate counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and one charge of Discharge of a Weapon within an Enclosure were dropped after Jenkins pleaded guilty to the murder charge — the maximum sentence for which is life without parole.

Jenkins was sentenced to a maximum of 31 years and a minimum of 25 years, and was granted a pre-trial credit of 37 months and two weeks for his time spent in custody leading up to his sentence.

One of Delts' family members gave an impact statement, in which they recited Romans 12:19: "Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord."

Cameron Gerald, who was charged with First-Degree Murder for Delts’ shooting, is awaiting trial in custody at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.