Man pleads guilty to the 2022 shooting of Tyshaun Delts

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published June 24, 2025 at 7:58 AM EDT
Trey’Quan Jenkins during a hearing in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday, June 23, 2025, pleading guilty to one count of SecondDegree Murder for the killing of Tyshaun Delts
Aaleah McConnell
/
WHQR
Trey’Quan Jenkins, 24, during a hearing in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday, June 23, 2025, pleading guilty to one count of Second-Degree Murder for the killing of Tyshaun Delts.

After three years, the second man charged in the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Wilmington-man Tyshaun Delts entered a plea agreement.

Twenty-four-year-old Trey’Quan Jenkins pled guilty in criminal superior court on Monday to one count of Second Degree Murder for the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5, 2022.

Delts was shot on the 200 block of North 11th Street in Wilmington, and succumbed to his injuries after being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to Jenkins’ plea agreement, three separate counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and one charge of Discharge of a Weapon within an Enclosure were dropped after Jenkins pleaded guilty to the murder charge — the maximum sentence for which is life without parole.

Jenkins was sentenced to a maximum of 31 years and a minimum of 25 years, and was granted a pre-trial credit of 37 months and two weeks for his time spent in custody leading up to his sentence.

One of Delts' family members gave an impact statement, in which they recited Romans 12:19: "Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord."

Cameron Gerald, who was charged with First-Degree Murder for Delts’ shooting, is awaiting trial in custody at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
