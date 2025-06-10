© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WPD looking for man after escaping a traffic stop involving stolen vehicle

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
The Wilmington Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The traffic stop occurred on the 1200 block of Market Street. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver hopped into the backseat of the car while another passenger took over driving and tried to flee.

Police units pursued the vehicle after locating it coming off One Tree Hill onto MLK Parkway. The suspect crashed into a median on Kerr Avenue and fled on foot.

One female juvenile was detained, but police were not able to locate the man who fled the scene.

WPD says this is an ongoing investigation and the public is encouraged to call them at (910) 343-3600 with any information. The community can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app as well.
Local
