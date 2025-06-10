New call-in center lending a 'Legal Hand' across North Carolina

The Wake County Legal Support Center, a program of the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission, launched the Legal Hand Call-In Center — so called because it gives people a hand with understanding legal issues. It’s the first of its kind, a statewide resource offering free legal information to the public.

The Center does not provide legal advice, but there are trained non-lawyer volunteers operating the line to answer questions about public benefits, housing, family law, and employment rights, along with virtual Know Your Rights workshops.

There are no appointments, income limits, or immigration status requirements.

North Carolina residents can get in touch with an operator Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by either phone or text at 984-464-4406, or by email at NCHelp@LegalHand.org .