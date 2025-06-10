© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New call-in center lending a 'Legal Hand' across North Carolina

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
Landing page for Legal Hand
LegalHand.org
Screen capture of landing page for Legal Hand

A new call-in center launched on Monday to expand access to legal support across the state.

The Wake County Legal Support Center, a program of the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission, launched the Legal Hand Call-In Center — so called because it gives people a hand with understanding legal issues. It’s the first of its kind, a statewide resource offering free legal information to the public.

The Center does not provide legal advice, but there are trained non-lawyer volunteers operating the line to answer questions about public benefits, housing, family law, and employment rights, along with virtual Know Your Rights workshops.

There are no appointments, income limits, or immigration status requirements.

North Carolina residents can get in touch with an operator Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by either phone or text at 984-464-4406, or by email at NCHelp@LegalHand.org.

For more information, visit LegalHand.ORG.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
