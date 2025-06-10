A message from the DA: Don't forget to 'look before you lock'

Temperatures are expected to rise above 80 degrees in the Cape Fear Region this summer, which for many means taking that first dip in the pool or eating s’mores by the campfire. But it’s also a time to remember the many lives lost due to hot car deaths.

Smith says most result from forgetfulness and reminds the public to slow down and think when traveling with loved ones this summer.

“What we want to do as an office and myself as a district attorney, is be more proactive in addressing our public safety concerns, we are in a society where we move too quick to think at times, just slow down, right, and think," he said.

According to the Kids and Car Safety National Database , an average of 38 children die in hot cars each year. Since 1990, there have been over a thousand instances of Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH). The National Safety Council reports there have been a total of 41 hot car-related deaths in North Carolina since 1998.

If you are traveling with children, the elderly, or pets, Smith says it’s important to remember that the temperature in a sitting car can reach nearly 20 degrees above the temperature outside.

According to No-Heat-Stroke.org , 80% of the total heat rise inside a vehicle occurs in the first 30 minutes, so Smith says that’s something to consider before a quick run to the store — which often takes longer than intended.

“One minute turns into 10 minutes, 10 minutes of heat in your car. That's not a good thing. You know, it's maybe 80 or 90 degrees outside, but it's 100 and something degrees inside your car," he said.

Experts suggest leaving visual reminders on the floor in front of your child that’ll draw your attention to the backseat before you leave, like a cell phone, briefcase, or anything you’d need at your next stop. Or keep a stuffed animal or pacifier in the front seat .

Smith says if you’re running errands or taking a trip to the grocery store with a small child, elderly family member, or pet, that it's best to take them in with you. Or make the trip when you don't have them with you.

Since 100% of hot car deaths are preventable, the most important thing is to have a plan, Smith says.

“I've never lost a child, but I would not want to lose mine, especially to my own conduct, non-intentional conduct. I can't even imagine the emotional terror on you, your marriage, your family," he said.

