© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Harm Reduction launches new weekly community group meet-ups

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published May 31, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
1 of 5  — IMG_9862.jpg
Aaleah McConnell
NC Harm Reduction Coalition free STI testing area, supplied with sterile needles, Naloxone nasal spray, free condoms and various testing equipment
2 of 5  — IMG_9883.jpg
NC Harm Reduction Coalition free STI testing area, supplied with sterile needles, Naloxone nasal spray, free condoms and various testing equipment
Aaleah McConnell
3 of 5  — IMG_9878.jpg
Aaleah McConnell
SEEDS of Healing Outreach Coordinator Christopher Marville reading out the winning raffle ticket numbers at NC Harm Reduction Coalition's first recovery support and wellness event Real Life Real Talk, which aims to connect community members with free or low-cost health services.
4 of 5  — IMG_9876.jpg
SEEDS of Healing Outreach Coordinator Christopher Marville reading out the winning raffle ticket numbers at NC Harm Reduction Coalition's first recovery support and wellness event Real Life Real Talk, which aims to connect community members with free or low-cost health services.
Aaleah McConnell
Raffle winner, Marsel McFadden, of The Northside Community Co-op.
5 of 5  — IMG_9899.jpg
Raffle winner, Marsel McFadden, of The Northside Community Co-op.
Aaleah McConnell

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition held its first recovery support and wellness event on Thursday to connect community members with free or low-cost health services. The event is called Real Life Real Talk.

“We're trying to help break the gaps of disparity in the community for resources,” said Christopher Marville, an outreach coordinator for SEEDS of Healing Inc. — a local nonprofit servicing people living with or affected by HIV, and lack access to treatment and other vital health resources.

This week, Marville and other advocates of the NC Harm Reduction Coalition set up tents and tables in front of their office at 1308 South Dock Street, to promote their new weekly health and wellness community meet-up, Real Life Real Talk.

The group meetings will consist of talks from therapists, nutritionists, and financial experts; and free, on-site STI and HIV screenings will be offered, said Marville.

“We've noticed that there's a lot of people falling through the cracks. We have a lot of big hospitals around, a lot of doctors’ offices, but they can't serve everyone. So we're trying to catch the people that may have distrust from the industry, or they just don't know where to go," he said.

The Northside Community Co-op is one of the many organizations partnering with the coalition for Real Life Real Talk.

Others include Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team, a group of community paramedics and specialists working to reduce the rate of overdoses in the city; MedNorth Health Center, a healthcare facility offering payment options for low-income adults and families; and Excite Credit Union, a nonprofit financial institution aiming to amend financial disparities in underserved communities.

The weekly meetings will take place every Wednesday, between 2 and 4 p.m. starting June 25, at 1308 South Dock Street.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell