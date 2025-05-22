© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Residents weigh in as Wilmington nears a finalized budget

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
The City of Wilmington's main offices at the Skyline Center, formerly the Thermo Fisher building.
Benjamin Schachtman
The City of Wilmington's main offices at the Skyline Center, formerly the Thermo Fisher building.

Wilmington City Council held a public hearing for its annual recommended budget this week. Council members have on more scheduled work session ahead of a final approval.

At the opening of the public hearing Tuesday, a handful of residents showed up to share their priorities in person. Three people spoke about plans to defund the mounted police unit, all of them favoring the end of that program.

Alina Schmont was the first to speak on the matter — and said the horses should be retired to a sanctuary together for their own wellbeing.

"Maybe what we need is a group of equestrians from around here to volunteer to come to parades and do weekend events that would not cost the city anything, but would still give everybody the pleasure of seeing these beautiful animals.”

Others suggested that horses be replaced with motorcycles or bicycles.

Another priority for the speakers was funding for the Downtown Business Alliance, an organization that receives $10,000 from the city annually to put on street fairs and other public events. And one other spoke about DEI, and said the city should continue to support DEI efforts.

The council will meet twice in June for the first and second readings on the budget — if all goes smoothly, those meetings will get the budget passed and it’ll be done before the July 1 deadline.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
