Four suspects in Cedric Adkins' murder case in custody

Since then, WPD has been on the hunt for the suspects responsible for Adkins’ murder.

The first two suspects, 36-year-old Tyler Alexandra Collins and 33-year-old Austin Ziglar, were caught by WPD on May 5. The following day, Collins and Ziglar had their first appearance in court. According to arrest warrants, the two stabbed Adkins and stole his phone.

On Thursday morning, the third suspect, 27-year-old Dylan Inman, was taken into custody once he was spotted by officers and tried to flee on foot.

The final suspect in the Adkins murder case, 31-year-old Marissa Reynolds, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Thursday night. Adkins and Inman made their first appearances in court Friday morning, and their next appearance will be May 22.

The suspects are being charged with First-Degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and they are being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.