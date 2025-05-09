© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four suspects in Cedric Adkins' murder case in custody

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:53 PM EDT
Wooded area near Hurst and Clay streets.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Wooded area near Hurst and Clay streets.

Last week, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a possible medical emergency in a wooded area at Hurst and Clay Street, and discovered 63-year-old Cedric Adkins had been stabbed multiple times.

Since then, WPD has been on the hunt for the suspects responsible for Adkins’ murder.

The first two suspects, 36-year-old Tyler Alexandra Collins and 33-year-old Austin Ziglar, were caught by WPD on May 5. The following day, Collins and Ziglar had their first appearance in court. According to arrest warrants, the two stabbed Adkins and stole his phone.

On Thursday morning, the third suspect, 27-year-old Dylan Inman, was taken into custody once he was spotted by officers and tried to flee on foot.

The final suspect in the Adkins murder case, 31-year-old Marissa Reynolds, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Thursday night. Adkins and Inman made their first appearances in court Friday morning, and their next appearance will be May 22.

The suspects are being charged with First-Degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and they are being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

1 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-05-09 at 4.30.32 PM.png
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
2 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-05-09 at 4.29.37 PM.png
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-05-09 at 4.31.01 PM.png
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-05-09 at 4.31.42 PM.png
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell