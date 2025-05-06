New Hanover County commissioners approve purchase of 60 acres for park in Wilmington

The property in question is an undeveloped 60 acre land track located at 3990 Independence Boulevard, known as the Flossie Bryan Tract, after the original owner.

As part of her will, Flossie Bryan bequeathed the entire 60-acre tract to New Hanover County. However, that item was contested by some of her heirs and the county agreed to the 2/3 and 1/3 arrangement nearly two decades ago. The county was then torn between its fiduciary duties and the wishes of the original owner. But, after a year or more or work, the county commission has voted unanimously to purchase the last 1/3rd of the property for a cost of $3.8 million. It’ll be paid over the course of 10 years from the county’s revenue stabilization funds.

Commissioner Dane Scalise said this was a big win for the children of New Hanover County, current and future.

“Through the ingenuity of our staff and the political will of the five commissioners that are before you today, we are going to see this through,” he said. "It is my hope that we will be diligent in our cultivation of this green space. I believe that we will."

Scalise also suggested the property be named in honor of the Bryan family, and thanked family members in attendance for their contribution to the community.

Then Board Chair Bill Rivenbark called the vote, and the motion passed unanimously to great applause. "Thank you all for coming, we don't get that a lot," Rivenbark said to the crowd.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that Flossie Bryan donated 2/3rds of the property to New Hanover County. It has been corrected to state she bequeathed 100%.