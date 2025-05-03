Boiling Spring Lakes under state of emergency as forest fire continues

After fully containing the wildfire late Friday night, county authorities are now saying the blaze has broken containment lines.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the blaze has now grown to 650 acres. As of 4 p.m., the fire is 0% contained. Authorities from Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick counties, as well as Horry County, South Carolina, are also on the scene.

BCSO has ordered evacuations for Pine Lake, Drayton, Robin, Cherry and Bordeaux as well as all areas north of Drayton and Robin. A mandatory evacuation order is still in place for Black Hawk, Hunters, Barclay, Bluebird and Garage roads.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at South Brunswick High School. Highway 87 remains closed.

As emergency responders battle the blaze, Brunswick County has issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday night. All burning within 100 feet of any structure in these areas is prohibited. County officials say the burn ban will be lifted once conditions improve.

Brunswick County has also issued a state of emergency.

Authorities are also asking news outlets and the general public not to use drones in the area; according to the North Carolina Forest Service, drone incursions forced the grounding of firefighting aircraft for 45 minutes as the fire continued to spread on Friday.

This is a developing story. For updates, including important information on shelters and evacuations, visit the Brunswick County website or the BCSO Facebook page.