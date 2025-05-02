Forest fire breaks out in Brunswick County

The 10-acre wildfire broke out earlier today by West Boiling Springs Road and Barclay Road. Boiling Spring Lakes town officials told WHQR that at least ten different emergency management departments are on the scene.

Boiling Spring Lakes town officials told WHQR firefighters from Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as well as the North Carolina Forest Service had the blaze partly contained, although that is subject to change.

According to town officials, the fire is threatening nearby neighborhoods, prompting evacuations to First Baptist Church near the BSL fire station.

In a Facebook post, Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue stated that as of 3 p.m., no houses had been destroyed by the fire. The department stated that several firefighters were treated on scene for smoke and heat related illness. There have been no injuries or deaths reported.

This is a developing story. Visit the Boiling Spring Lakes town website for updates.

UPDATE: At around 4:20 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced that Highway 87 would be shut down through Boiling Spring Lakes. Traffic is now being diverted down Danford Road from Highway 17. BCSO is asking motorists to avoid the area and use caution.