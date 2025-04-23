Wilmington woman’s remains found in apartment, boyfriend charged with murder

Upon entering the apartment unit near Independence Boulevard, officers and paramedics found the body of 31-year-old Wilmington woman, Holly Petteys.

WPD investigators determined that Petteys had been murdered and that her body had been in a state of decomposition for several days in the apartment. Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Michael John Lavelle, was identified as the person of interest.

There was no need for officers to conduct a manhunt for Lavelle because he returned to the crime scene, and even though he had altered his appearance police were able to identify him.

According to WPD, when Lavelle noticed the detectives, he fled on foot and landed in a nearby ditch and then began to stab himself with a knife. An officer tased Lavelle, then WPD was able to take him into custody.

Lavelle is currently in critical condition at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and has been charged with First Degree Murder and Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing a public officer.

The investigation is ongoing and WPD asks that anyone with information call them at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 4-1-1 app.

